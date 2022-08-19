Daily storms expected into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a pretty typical late August forecast heading into the weekend as we’ll see a mixture of heat, humidity and storm chances.

For today, more storms can be expected but they will be the hit or miss variety. If you’re one of those that gets hit, expect a downpour as these are some heavy rain producers at times. Rain chances will be around 40% with dry hours mixed in between. Highs stay below normal with a few spots touching 90.

Same story for the weekend as we get a little bit of everything. There will be periods of sunshine that makes it feel quite hot and then you’ll see those downpours fire up across the area. Rain chances may trend up just a bit by Sunday. however overall it looks to be normal late summer weather around here.

Into next week I am watching a low pressure that could dump tons of rain on Texas as it combines with a deep moisture feed from the Gulf. Some of this heavy rainfall possibly trends in our direction as we head into the middle of next week. Still too early to talk specifics but something to monitor.

A weak disturbance is crossing the Yucatan and moving into southern Gulf this morning. There is a small chance this becomes a depression before it slides back into Mexico on Saturday. Outside of that it’s calm in the tropics, for now.

