Deputy fires at burglary suspect attempting to enter unmarked unit, Jefferson sheriff says

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A deputy fired his weapon at an armed suspect belonging to a group of individuals attempting to burglarize a series of vehicles in Metairie early Friday (Aug. 19) morning after they attempted to enter an unmarked unit, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, it is unknown if the suspect was injured or not. The group fled after the deputy discharged his weapon.

The sheriff’s office said that the incident occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Sycamore Drive. The deputy said that a suspicious vehicle approached his unit, blocking him from exiting his vehicle. As an individual attempted to enter the unmarked unit, the deputy noticed the suspect had a handgun. The deputy discharged his weapon and the suspect fled.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or surveillance video from the area is asked to call our Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

