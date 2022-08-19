FFF: Catholic League adds powerhouse football program Edna Karr

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We take a look at Edna Karr joining the best football district in the state, a brouhaha between two managers in England, and consistency is key for a Mexican place in Kenner.

FOOTBALL

The best district in the state for high school football is right here in New Orleans, the Catholic League. Many of the head coaches in the league joke it’s the SEC West of prep football.

With Jesuit, St. Aug, John Curtis, Brother Martin, Rummel, and Holy Cross in the Catholic League it’s a battle every week.

Well, the SEC West just got much tougher. The Karr Cougars now call the district their new home.

This fall I can name four schools that have a shot to win the Catholic League, and Karr is in that number.

Brice Brown’s crew has won four state titles in the last six years. He’s built an absolute power house in Algiers.

I’m already hyped that prep football is back in two weeks. Now with the prospect of Karr playing in front of 15,000 in Tad Gormley Stadium on a Friday night, I’m absolutely salivating.

FÚTBOL

There’s numerous reason I love watching the English Premier League. The passion of the fans, it showcases some of the best players in the world, and you honestly have no idea what storyline will pop up week-to-week.

The latest example, the kerfuffle between managers Antonio Conte of Tottenham and Chelsea’s and Thomas Tuchel.

English Premier League manager fights 🍿🍿. Riveting 90 minutes between #Chelsea and #Spurs.



pic.twitter.com/nXokL6wNJO — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 14, 2022

After a heated 2-2 draw, the coaches postgame handshake almost ignited an all-out brawl. It was great theater, and all the English tabloids had fun with it.

The British tabloids do a brilliant job documenting the brouhaha between Conte and Tuchel 😆😆. #Spurs and #Chelsea with a riveting match in the English Premier League 🍿🍿



Graphic by @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/bCcNDkv8gl — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 15, 2022

Both coaches were fined, and Tuchel received a one-game suspension for the dustup.

Another week of the EPL kicks off on Saturday, get your popcorn ready.

FOOD

I absolutely dig Mexican food. Every time I’m in Texas it’s all I eat.

In New Orleans, we have good Mexican food. I don’t think I can say great. But I’m not looking for great. Just give me consistency when I visit, and meals that hit the spot.

One of those is Casa Garcia in Kenner.

Nestled in a strip shopping mall on Veterans Blvd., this spot always delivers when I need my Mexican food fix.

Tacos al Carbon, seafood enchiladas, and tamales keep me coming back to Casa Garcia.

Plus, with an expansion of seating, the wait has gone down exponentially to get in.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.