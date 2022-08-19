Holy Cross offense primed to produce some fireworks with dynamic WR’s

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Holy Cross dealt with a ton of obstacles in the 2021 season, barley surviving the brutal Catholic League schedule. This year, the Tigers are adopting a new mindset.

“I told these guys. It’s time for us to stop making excuses. We’re the smallest school in the district, and all the other things you can go into when you’re not being successful. Saying we’re not successful because. So we’re getting rid of that. We’re going to show up and compete. We’ve had a great summer, we’ve progressed. First year we won one, last year we won three with the opportunity to win a couple of other ones late, and we didn’t finish the deal in the ballgame. So it’s time to take the next step. We know what this district is,” said Holy Cross head football coach Nick Saltaformaggio.

“Last year didn’t go how we planned, but I feel like we’re coming to prove ourselves. They got us ranked last, but that only adds to the fire, we’re ready,” said junior Koby Young.

Holy Cross has some offensive firepower this year. They possess two of the best receivers in the Catholic League in Koby Young and Krosse Johnson.

“It’s been a long, hard build. But to get guys like this now, we know we’re going in the right direction. We’re probably going to have to max protect it, because we’re young up front offensively but talented. Those guys, because of their speed and size. They’re big kids, they’re not little receivers. You saw them. If we can get the ball in their hands. They have the ability physically to turn it into a big play for us,” said Saltaformaggio.

Young impressed Coach Brian Kelly enough this summer to garner an LSU offer, and now he’s gaining a lot more attention.

“A lot of people, but I just try to keep my head down, work hard. Listen to the people that I know and trust,” said Young.

Johnson won the 100 and 200 meter dash state titles in Class 5A. His speed is now equating to scholarship offers.

“I ran a 4.38 at Texas Tech,” said junior Krosse Johnson.

When you ran a 4.38, 40(yard dash). Did they offer you before or after you ran the 40?

“After,” said a smiling Johnson.

Were they excited?

“Everybody was jumping around, giving daps, jumping around. It was exciting,” said Johnson.

“I know I’m going to see a lot of double teams. I know that’s going to open up for him and the other receivers. I’m just excited to torch every defense. I can feel it,” said Young.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.