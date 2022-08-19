BBB Accredited Business
How to watch tonight’s Saints preseason game in Green Bay

New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - Tonight (Fri., Aug. 19) the Saints step onto Lambeau Field to face the Packers in Green Bay at 7 p.m. in week 2 of the NFL’s preseason.

The Saints are expected to be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston, who participated in practices this week for the first time since a foot injury weeks ago. Head coach Dennis Allen said that this week was a “perfect situation” to continue to assess younger players and their fits in various positions.

READ MORE Saints QB Jameis Winston out for Friday’s preseason game in Green Bay

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start in Green Bay tonight. A week ago, Dalton went 5-for-5 and a touchdown pass on the opening drive before third-string quarterback Ian Book took over offensive snaps for the rest of the game in the 13-10 loss in Houston.

READ MORE After Further Review: 5 takes from Saints & Packers first joint practice

How to watch:

Tune in tonight on Fox 8 at 7 p.m.Those looking to stream tonight’s game can visit the Saints’ website here or download their app.

