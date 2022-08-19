How to watch tonight’s Saints preseason game in Green Bay

(WVUE) - Tonight (Fri., Aug. 19) the Saints step onto Lambeau Field to face the Packers in Green Bay at 7 p.m. in week 2 of the NFL’s preseason.

The Saints are expected to be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston, who participated in practices this week for the first time since a foot injury weeks ago. Head coach Dennis Allen said that this week was a “perfect situation” to continue to assess younger players and their fits in various positions.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start in Green Bay tonight. A week ago, Dalton went 5-for-5 and a touchdown pass on the opening drive before third-string quarterback Ian Book took over offensive snaps for the rest of the game in the 13-10 loss in Houston.

How to watch:

Tune in tonight on Fox 8 at 7 p.m.Those looking to stream tonight’s game can visit the Saints’ website here or download their app.

