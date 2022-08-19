New Orleans Emo Nite canceled after events company with questionable track record folds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You can stop dusting off your studded belts and please, for your own sake, put down the box dye. Emo Nite New Orleans has cancelled after an events company pulled out and filed for bankruptcy.

Pollen has been under fire for underdelivering promises of events and refunds in some cases pulled out of the event, filed for bankruptcy and has entered restructuring.

What is supposed to be a two-day revival of your “not just a phase” phase, Emo Nite’s scheduled event in New Orleans could be a larger financial hit for the community-based organization than originally expected without Pollen’s support.

The event was scheduled to take place at Champions Square on Thurs., Sept. 29, and Sat., Oct. 1, featuring All-American Rejects, Bring Me the Horizon, Knocked Loose, 100 Gecs, and more.

In an update on Aug. 17, Emo Nite organizers announced the cancellation of the event and, like many events Pollen has failed to deliver on this year, the blame was placed squarely on the London-based company.

“Our team has been working tirelessly,” a Facebook post reads. “Unfortunately, Pollen has not held up their end of the bargain.”

Emo Nite founders say all payments from customers have reportedly been made to and are being held by Pollen and Ticketmaster. Organizers are offering fans who purchased certain hotel or party packages discounts to other Emo Nite events. If you purchased a hotel package, you’re asked to fill out a form so they can contact you.

Pollen’s subpar successes of 2022

According to the London-based events company’s website, which is now riddled with 404 errors and broken links related to the New Orleans event, Pollen “builds, curates, and delivers experiences.”

Pollen has reportedly delivered inconsistent results and has had to cancel multiple events it has promised to deliver to customers; most recently, Drumcode’s week-long Malta festival, which was supposed to take place Sept. 15-19.

Drumcode Malta was heavily promoted in 2021 before being canceled at the last minute due to COVID. The 2022 reiteration was canceled just over a month out.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Drumcode says it lost confidence in Pollen’s ability to properly host the event after an “accumulation of unresolved problems.”

The statement explains that there were issues around customer/venue safety, staffing, and financial management.

“These serious failing, compounded by the absence and lack of communication of key Pollen staff and the well-publicized difficulties that the company is currently experiencing, left the delivery of the event compromised to the extent that we could not continue our involvement in good faith,” the statement reads.

In January, the day before Pollen was set to kick-off the Departure fest in Playa Del Carmen, the opening was delayed due to “local changes in COVID-19 permitting.”

Drumcode, like Emo Nite, says they received no payment and all refunds were to be orchestrated through Pollen. To make matters worse, Pollen has made headlines in recent months for withholding refunds. The company is accused of owing employees and customers thousands of dollars.

Pollen’s parent company, StreetTeam Software Limited, reported a $62 million loss in 2021, according to company accounts filed with the UK’s Companies House and reported by MBW.

There’s now a Twitter page, Pollen Group Action, set up to help campaign for refunds, and an Instagram page, @pollen_hasnt_refunded_ourmoney. A Change.org campaign to “Stop Pollen” has attracted over 600 signatures.

