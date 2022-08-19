BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘Our vacation is ruined’: Fiery crash destroys family’s rental property, several cars

A family vacation takes a scary turn after a fiery crash destroyed their cars and rental home. (Source: WMBF)
By Ale Espinosa and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/ Gray News) - A car crash involving a beach rental property has created a nightmare situation for a family vacationing in South Carolina.

After a year of planning, booking a rental home and getting their family of 28 together, the Lehoisky family said their vacation took a turn for the worse over the weekend.

On Aug. 14, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department reported a vehicle collision near 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard at about 4:30 a.m.

WMBF reports the driver lost control of the car, hit a utility box near the Lehoisky family rental home and burst into flames.

The family said flames quickly spread to their cars, with the fire rising through three floors of their rental property. They rushed to get all 11 kids and 17 adults to safety.

Tonia Lehoisky said her family traveled in five separate cars from upstate New York. Now, they are left with one car that can barely fit her family.

She said she would never have imagined something like this ever happening.

“The kids said, ‘Our vacation is ruined.’ So, as adults, we try to make sure they’re going to have the best vacation ever, but it’s not easy for any of us,” Lehoisky said.

She said the family doesn’t have a way of getting home and are scrambling to find a company that will rent them a car to make the 14-hour trip back home.

Lehoisky said the family is thankful that no family members suffered any physical injuries, but the group suffered mental and emotional damages.

“One person’s bad decision ruined a vacation for a family of 28 and has made life very difficult for us,” Lehoisky said.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the driver of the crashed vehicle remains in critical condition at the hospital.

The rental company handling the family’s stay did not immediately comment on the situation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
Four victims were shot in New Orleans in a nine-hour span overnight into Sunday morning (Aug....
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, and a fourth on Sunday morning
A video posted to social media captured the moment a lightning strike caused a tree to explode...
WILD VIDEO: Lightning strike narrowly misses La. woman as tree explodes feet away

Latest News

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles,...
Kobe Bryant’s widow says crash photos turned grief to horror
Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees,...
Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees
Caitlyn Case is believed to have left Houma, La. in route to Colorado on Aug. 4, 2022.
Missing south La. woman may have passed through ArkLaTex area
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert