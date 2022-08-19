BBB Accredited Business
Report: ’21-’22 school year saw most gun violence in a decade

The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new report shows no school year in nearly a decade in the United States saw as much gunfire as last year.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-partisan group that advocates against gun violence, published the report.

It shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.

That’s more than double the total from the previous year. No other year going back to 2013-2014 ever had more than 75 incidents of gunfire.

The report said homicides, assaults, suicides and suicide attempts make up nearly 60% of all gun violence at schools.

The authors of the report found most school shootings are carried out by a student or former student at a school, and usually, the guns used come from the student’s home.

Because of this, the authors of the report say most shootings are preventable by keeping guns secured, locking school doors and gates and taking care of students in distress.

