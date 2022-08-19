Gulf disturbance given 80% chance of tropical development

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center has issued its first track on Invest 99L, or Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 (PTC), which has an 80% chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours.

Invest 99L is expected to produce tropical storm force winds in Mexico on Saturday. The NHC’s track has been issued to alert the coastal locations in its path.

The NHC issued its first track on Invest 99L, which is forecast to become Tropical Depression Danielle. (WVUE)

As of now, the disturbance has no circulation, based on hurricane hunters who flew out over the tropical wave Friday (Aug. 19).

Like I mentioned, looks can be deceiving on satellite. Hurricane hunters not finding much, notice the wind directions never change as they flew through. No circulation associated with it. Still, a Potential Tropical Cyclone track is incoming because it may form tomorrow. #lawx pic.twitter.com/EcLwR8WdLg — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) August 19, 2022

The NHC says conditions appear favorable for additional development into a tropical depression by Friday night or Saturday. If Invest 99L were to become more organized and develop into a tropical depression, it would be named Danielle.

By Saturday night, however, the NHC says the system will move inland over northeastern Mexico, which will end its chances of development.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for portions of the northeastern Mexican coast and southern Texas.

