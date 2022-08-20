1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20).

The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.

A second double shooting was reported about an hour later in downtown New Orleans. Police said two male victims were shot at approximately 11 p.m. by someone who fled in a gray sedan. The NOPD said the victims were shot in the 100 block of LaSalle Street, but Tulane University police said the shooting occurred in the 300 block of LaSalle Street.

The victims -- whose ages and conditions were not disclosed -- were not affiliated with Tulane, but university police responded to the scene because of its proximity to the downtown campus and hospital.

The night’s third shooting claimed the life of a male victim whose age and identity have not been disclosed. This victim was shot early Saturday around 2:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street in Central City. The victim was shot multiple times and died within 30 minutes of being rushed to a hospital by New Orleans EMS.

The fourth shooting left a female victim wounded around 3:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Rampart Street in the Bywater neighborhood. Police did not disclose the victim’s age or condition but said she was taken for hospital treatment by EMS personnel.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.