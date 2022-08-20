BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at Las Vegas apartment complex

Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex(Eric Frazier / FOX5)
By Cody Lee and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in an apartment complex, after discovering a decomposing body in the trunk of a car.

Police say a call came in regarding a “foul odor” coming from a white BMW parked on the property.

Officers arrived on the scene and made entry into the vehicle, where they found a body decomposing in the trunk.

Based on the condition of remains in the vehicle, LVMPD believes a homicide occurred.

Police currently do not know how long the body was there and did not release additional information about the body.

Lt. Jason Johansson says detectives will investigate the scene and gather information from residents.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity and cause of death.

LVMPD urges if anyone has information on this investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
Four victims were shot in New Orleans in a nine-hour span overnight into Sunday morning (Aug....
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, and a fourth on Sunday morning
Inmates barricaded inside the Orleans Justice Center jail pleaded Sunday (Aug. 14) for food,...
Orleans Parish inmates plead for food and help during 3-day protest; sheriff refuses to discuss with Fox 8

Latest News

FILE - A pedestrian walks past the International Monetary Fund building, April 5, 2021, in...
IMF fees on war-torn countries closer to elimination
Saints head coach Dennis Allen's first roster is taking shape.
After Further Review: Saints updated roster projection
FILE - Lawmakers listen as parents speak about the prospect of their children competing against...
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
FILE PHOTO - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — who proposed the Medicaid plan at issue — hailed the...
Judge reinstates work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan