New Orleans hurricane preparedness event aims to get residents ready before storm season peaks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer storms and minor street flooding have been the biggest weather issues so far this August. But with the peak of hurricane season still coming, several groups on Saturday (Aug. 20) took the opportunity to help the community get prepared.

The Pontchartrain Conservancy, along with NOLA Ready and several other organizations, held a morning “Storm Aware & Prepare” event at the New Canal Lighthouse on the lakefront to distribute hurricane supplies to those in need.

“We’re out here in the sunshine, it’s really easy to think, ‘Oh we’re fine. It’s August,’” said Pontchartrain Conservancy executive director Kristi Trail. “But we want to make sure people are ready. It could happen at any moment.”

Trail’s organization typically focuses on coast restoration projects. But with tropical activity finally starting to stir in the Gulf, she said Saturday was about helping residents get prepared. After all, the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida (and 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina) is just days away on Aug. 29.

“We had a lot of lessons learned from (Ida), right?” Trail said. “The extensive power outage. So, making sure you’re prepared if the power does go out. What type of food do you need? What type of lighting do you need? So, these are all types of things we’re giving away and raising awareness.”

Tameka Williams is one resident who took advantage of the event and says she’s thankful for the reminder.

“It’s New Orleans. We flood with just rain,” said Williams.

“The last hurricane, Ida, it took us eight hours to get out. We had to come get my mom. It took us eight hours to make a three-hour trip, because of the traffic. So, it’s just important to know stuff ahead of time.”

Trail said, “At any moment, those things bubble up, just like Ida did. So, make sure that you have supplies ready and that you have a plan.”

For more information from the Pontchartrain Conservancy on hurricane preparedness, click HERE. More resources also can be found at NOLAReady.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.