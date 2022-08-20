BBB Accredited Business
Hannah: Stormy pattern takes over with tropical moisture moving in

High temperatures stay below average
Rain chances this week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical moisture is taking over the pattern this weekend.

Showers and storms are likely through the day Saturday and Sunday, with more widespread coverage in the afternoon and early evening. Winds from the southwest will move storms eastward across the region.

Due to the rainfall and cloud coverage, highs will stay in the high 80s.

Flooding becomes a greater risk through the work week as rainfall potential increases due to tropical moisture lingering over the area.

