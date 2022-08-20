Hannah: Stormy pattern takes over with tropical moisture moving in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical moisture is taking over the pattern this weekend.

Showers and storms are likely through the day Saturday and Sunday, with more widespread coverage in the afternoon and early evening. Winds from the southwest will move storms eastward across the region.

Due to the rainfall and cloud coverage, highs will stay in the high 80s.

Flooding becomes a greater risk through the work week as rainfall potential increases due to tropical moisture lingering over the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.