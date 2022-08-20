Man struck, killed on I-510 in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday (Aug. 20) while on northbound Interstate-510 near its merger with Interstate-10 in New Orleans East, police said.

The NOPD said the victim was a 42-year-old man, but did not disclose his identity.

Police said only that a driver heading north in the right lane of I-510 was approaching its ramp to I-10 West when “he reportedly heard a sound of impact. The driver pulled to the side of the road and realized that he had struck a pedestrian.”

The NOPD said the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatalities investigator Danny Ellis at (504) 658-6205.

