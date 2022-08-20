BBB Accredited Business
No Winston or Dalton; Saints lose at Green Bay

Chris Olave celebrates his 20-yard TD reception. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton sitting out Friday’s game against the Packers, Ian Book played all 60 minutes at quarterback for the Saints.

He did a serviceable job, but it wasn’t enough for a preseason win. The Packers beat New Orleans, 20-10.

Ian Book did have a few bright spots. One included his 20-yard touchdown connection to Chris Olave.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t suit up for the Packers. Jordan Love and former LSU Tiger Danny Etling got all the work.

Etling received a big applause from fans after his 52 -yard TD run.

The Saints are 0-2 in the preseason.

