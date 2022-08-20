BBB Accredited Business
Stormy pattern here to stay

Rain chances remain high through next week
7 Day Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the month of August and we aren’t baking in triple digit heat! That’s the positive part of the forecast and then there’s the negative part which is all this rain that leads to the “cooler” temperatures.

More storms are on the way to round out your weekend on Sunday. Expect a few periods of sun before storms become more numerous as the day goes on. Rain coverage will be quite high but hopefully you have a few hours to get in some Sunday activities. Highs will be held down in the 80s.

Rain chances remain very high into the new work week as a low pressure area tries to slide in from Texas. This will yield more stormy periods in the forecast at least through the middle of the week. That means when all is said and done, rain could add up to be 3 to 6 inches over the next 5-7 days. Of course some spots will get more than that in a few localized areas.

More good news in this forecast is the fact the tropics remain very quiet. We had that disturbance in the Gulf but it moved into Mexico without developing. There is another area off the coast of Africa but it’s so far out there...it’s barely worth a mention.

