Tips sought to find missing man last seen in Reserve

Cleveland Carter Jr., also known by the nickname Boe-Enus, has been missing since Aug. 12 when...
Cleveland Carter Jr., also known by the nickname Boe-Enus, has been missing since Aug. 12 when last seen in Reserve, the St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said.(St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate a man reported missing for the past eight days.

Cleveland Carter Jr., also known by his nickname Boe-Enus, was last seen in Reserve on Aug. 12, but has not contacted his family since.

Carter last was seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and a stocking cap on his head, the sheriff’s office said. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds, and has a tattoo on his left arm that says “Rebekah.”

Anyone with information on Carter’s location is asked to contact the St. John Sheriff’s office at (985) 359-8477.

