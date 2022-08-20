Tips sought to find missing man last seen in Reserve

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate a man reported missing for the past eight days.

Cleveland Carter Jr., also known by his nickname Boe-Enus, was last seen in Reserve on Aug. 12, but has not contacted his family since.

Carter last was seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and a stocking cap on his head, the sheriff’s office said. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds, and has a tattoo on his left arm that says “Rebekah.”

Anyone with information on Carter’s location is asked to contact the St. John Sheriff’s office at (985) 359-8477.

