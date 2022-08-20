BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Who Dats and local businesses get ready for the 2022-23 football season

By Parker Boyd
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints fans are excited about the 2022-23 season and local businesses are looking forward to what will be a boom for the economy.

The Black and Gold Shop in Metairie is packed with fans as the second preseason game gets underway. Nathan Zimmer said he is overly excited for the start of the regular season.

“This will be my first year as a season ticket holder um I cannot wait,” Zimmer said.

Dwayne Dilosa said he thinks the Saints will have a successful year.

“I’m feeling pretty good we got Michael Thomas back; you know Alvin Kamara. A few more additions got Landry, so I’m excited about the new year,” Dilosa said.

David Kelley is another elated shopper.

“I saw the new hat that came out, and so I liked it pretty dope. I wanted to add that to the collection,” Kelley said.

Pam Randazza, owner of the Black and Gold Shop, says the return of the football season will help businesses across the Greater New Orleans area.

“It’s a domino effect for restaurants and bars. The NFL I know it’s a game but it’s a business and it’s an economic impact on this city that people don’t realize how it dominos out and it gives a lot of people a lot of work and a lot of money flowing in,” Randazza said.

Kelley said he hopes the Saints go far this year.

“I just hope that we stay healthy this year, you know injuries always kinda set us back, but we just gotta stay healthy so we can run the table get to that super-bowl and bring another one back to New Orleans,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
A video posted to social media captured the moment a lightning strike caused a tree to explode...
WILD VIDEO: Lightning strike narrowly misses La. woman as tree explodes feet away
Four victims were shot in New Orleans in a nine-hour span overnight into Sunday morning (Aug....
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, and a fourth on Sunday morning

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
How to watch tonight’s Saints preseason game in Green Bay
Saints vs Packers Preview
Saints vs Packers Preview
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2)
Saints QB Jameis Winston out for Friday’s preseason game in Green Bay