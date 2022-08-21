BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hannah: Storms to end the weekend, rain chances increase this week

Temperatures remain well below average
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rainy pattern is sticking around this week.

More storms are possible through Sunday afternoon and early evening after some periods of sun in the morning. Temperatures will stay in the high 80s through the start of the week before falling into the mid 80s as storm chances go up.

Tuesday and Wednesday look like the wettest days this week. Flooding may be a threat with high rain rates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
The New Orleans Juvenile Justice Center
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
Four victims were shot in New Orleans in a nine-hour span overnight into Sunday morning (Aug....
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, and a fourth on Sunday morning

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Stormy pattern here to stay
Morning weather update for Saturday, Aug. 20
Morning weather update for Saturday, Aug. 20
Rain chances this week
Hannah: Stormy pattern takes over with tropical moisture moving in
An aerial view of houses surrounded by flooding.
As flood insurance rates increase Scalise says he’s fighting for reforms