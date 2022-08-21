Hannah: Storms to end the weekend, rain chances increase this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rainy pattern is sticking around this week.

More storms are possible through Sunday afternoon and early evening after some periods of sun in the morning. Temperatures will stay in the high 80s through the start of the week before falling into the mid 80s as storm chances go up.

Tuesday and Wednesday look like the wettest days this week. Flooding may be a threat with high rain rates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.