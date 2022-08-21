Motorcyclist killed in New Orleans East hit-and-run crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night (Aug. 20) in New Orleans East after being struck by a driver who fled the scene, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 8:33 p.m. on the eastbound Interstate-10 Service Road in the West Lake Forest neighborhood. The motorcyclist was struck by a driver who turned left onto the service road from Tara Lane.

New Orleans police said the driver fled without stopping to render aid to the motorcycle rider, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run collision or the driver involved is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatalities detective Alicia Henderson at (504) 220-9598.

