Nicondra: A wet work week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain coverage remains high as we move into the work week. Keep the rain gear ready and plan to keep watch on radar through the Fox 8 Weather App as most locations will see showers and storms at some point during the day Monday and Tuesday. Widespread flooding is not expected as there should be plenty of dry breaks, but an individual down pour always has potential to create problematic street flooding so be aware moving around the region. It’s often dry at your starting location and then you can easily move into a thunderstorm. If you run into street flooding try not to drive through it if possible find an alternative route. The silver lining comes in the form of less hot temperatures with highs around 90 and depending on the onset of storms and timing many places will remain in the 80s. Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 moved inland without a name. Currently the near tropics are quiet, but as we are in the historically most active time of year we will be keeping close watch as more tropical waves move into the Caribbean in the coming weeks.

