1 dead; 2 injured following fatal crash in Marrero

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Breaking news in Marrero overnight on Monday morning (Aug. 22) after a crash kills one person and leaves two people injured, including an eight-year-old girl in critical condition.

It happened near the intersection of Ames Blvd. and Trinity Drive.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Ames Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night when it crossed the center line and struck a sedan head-on.

The driver of the Sedan was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people inside were injured, including the eight-year-old girl.

Investigators suspect the driver was impaired and is expected to face charges when released from the hospital.

