1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Marrerro; driver arrested for DWI, vehicular homicide

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - One person is dead and two people were injured, including an eight-year-old girl who is in critical condition, after police say an impaired driver struck their vehicle head-on.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sun., Aug. 21 at the intersection of Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The crash claimed the life of 65-year-old Rene Zeigler of Marrero.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says a pickup truck, driven by 31-year-old Joseph Britton of Gretna, was traveling southbound on Ames Blvd. when it crossed the center line and struck Zeigler’s sedan head-on.

Zeigler was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people inside were injured, including the eight-year-old girl.

Deputies arrested Britton after he was released from the hospital. He is facing charges of vehicular homicide, two counts of first-degree negligent injuring, second offense DWI, reckless operation, and driving without a license.

Britton’s DNA was submitted for a blood alcohol content test to determine the level of suspected intoxication.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.