BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Baton Rouge man sets fire to ex-girlfriend’s home in Hammond, officials say

(Hammond Fire Department)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home while her daughters were asleep inside.

Danielle Johnson, 38, of Baton Rouge, was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count each of aggravated arson, aggravated animal cruelty, violation of a protection order, and criminal trespass.

The Hammond Fire Department responded to a house fire in the late evening of Saturday, Aug, 20, in the 4300 block of Billville Rd.

Investigators say the dog alerted the two sisters of the fire. Both girls were able to escape the home, but the dog did not.

Deputies said the fire was intentionally set at the front door of the home.

After a brief search of the area, Johnson was located and taken into custody. He was later booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

The SFM thanked the Hammond Fire and Police departments, as well as the community, for their partnership in closing this case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
The New Orleans Juvenile Justice Center
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

Larry Selders
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts
A motorcyclist was struck and killed Saturday night (Aug. 20) by a hit-and-run driver who fled...
Motorcyclist killed in New Orleans East hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian killed on I-510
Pedestrian killed on I-510
8 shot in NOLA overnight
8 shot in NOLA overnight