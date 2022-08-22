BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A wet week ahead; some areas could exceed 3-5″ over the next few days

By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wet week is ahead as the tropical low that moved into Mexico take a right turn and brings a heavy rain threat to the area over the next several days.

Monday, storms are most likely through the afternoon and evening hours, but by midweek periods of heavy rainfall can be expected starting in the morning as well. Periods of sun and dry weather are still possible, but become less frequent through midweek.

Moisture is surging into the region, and flooding will become more likely through Wednesday as storm coverage increases.

High temperatures will be sinking into the mid 80s, well below average, before rebounding into the 90s for the weekend.

In the tropics we are watching a tropical wave in the central Atlantic moving west. It has a low development chance over the next 5 days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

