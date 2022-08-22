BBB Accredited Business
California company offers blood test to help slow monkeypox spread

By Graham Ulkins
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
As monkeypox infections continue to spread across the United States, diagnostic testing company Karius is helping hospitals and clinics test patients.

CEO Alec Ford said the company’s simple blood test gives results in just 24 hours and can detect an infection well before lesions appear on the skin.

Traditional testing requires those lesions be swabbed by a healthcare worker. Ford says the blood test is safer to administer and can help slow the spread by identifying cases at an earlier stage.

