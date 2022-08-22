BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be on the lookout for a new scheme involving a poisoned napkin that happened next door in Texas.

DeSoto officials say while they have not received any reports of this incident happening locally, Houston is not far away, and this crime could make its way to the Bayou State.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say a few days ago in Houston, a woman was leaving a popular restaurant with her husband and was walking to their car when she noticed a napkin stuck in the door handle of the car. She removed it, and once inside, asked her husband if he’d put it there. He said he hadn’t. The woman threw the napkin away and didn’t think much of it.

Within five minutes though, the woman started complaining of a tingling sensation in her arm. Moments later, her heart rate skyrocketed, and she had difficulty breathing. Her husband decided to take her to the ER, where a number of tests were run. Doctors were able to determine she’d been poisoned, but couldn’t identify the substance. The woman did survive the incident, officials say.

Other news outlets in the area are reporting similar incidents, but none involving poisoning. Police in Houston say this was the first case they’d seen like this. DeSoto officials say this type of scheme is sometimes related to a kidnapping attempt. Officials are suggesting to the public that if you see a foreign object on your car, you should not remove it with your bare hands.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

As of Monday, two people have been killed and 12 others were wounded in 11 separate shootings...
2 dead, 12 wounded in 11 separate shootings over the weekend, police say
Baton Rouge man sets fire to ex-girlfriend’s home in Hammond, officials say
Fatal crash in Marrero
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Marrerro; driver arrested for DWI, vehicular homicide
Tangipahoa gas station burglary
Suspects sought for brazen burglary of Tangipahoa gas station
Tangipahoa gas station burglary
Tangipahoa gas station burglary