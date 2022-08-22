Flood risk increases through midweek as stormy pattern continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A weather system is moving east out of the Southern Plains, bringing us more storm chances this week.

Monday, storms are most likely through the afternoon and evening hours, but by midweek periods of heavy rainfall can be expected starting in the morning as well. Periods of sun and dry weather are still possible, but become less frequent through midweek.

Moisture is surging into the region, and flooding will become more likely through Wednesday as storm coverage increases.

High temperatures will be sinking into the mid 80s, well below average, before rebounding into the 90s for the weekend.

