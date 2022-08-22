Flood risk increases as the week goes on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be a stormy next few days in weather not that it should come as any surprise considering our pattern the past several weeks.

I’m a bit more concerned about flooding this week as a weak low pressure slowly glides in from Texas yielding periods of storms with some of those storms being quite heavy. Expect downpours especially as we head into this afternoon, I’m going with a 60% rain coverage for your Monday. That increases to an 80% storms likely Tuesday and Wednesday as the low pressure gets a bit closer. When we add up the rainfall totals over the next few days, a widespread 2-4″ looks possible with isolated spots over 6″+.

Even looking ahead to the end of this week, we won’t totally get rid of the low pressure so periods of storms remain in the forecast through Friday. Any day could yield street flooding which means monitoring the weather closely will be a must as you’re out and about. Eventually maybe by next weekend the rain machine backs off just a bit.

In the tropics the Cabo Verde season may finally start to pop a few storms in the next 7-10 days. Outside of that things look fairly quiet at least for now.

