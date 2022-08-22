House of Blues hosted this year’s ‘Kiss A Pig’ Gala for the American Diabetes Association

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This year the House of Blues hosted the “Kiss A Pig” Gala to help raise money for the American Diabetes Association.

The 1920s-themed event provided music, dancing, food, auctions and the pig kissing ceremony.

So I didn't get to #KissAPig, but your generous donations brought in about $6000 for my campaign and the event totaled... Posted by Nicondra Norwood FOX 8 on Sunday, August 21, 2022

Candidates including our very own Nicondra Norwood, who competed in the fundraiser, for a chance at kissing “Honey” the pig. Teen candidate Rory Monier and adult candidate Chester Schofield raised the most money and got a chance to give the swine a smooch.

The privilege of kissing a pig shows appreciation for the animal’s role in diabetes research as the first source of insulin.

