LSU starting QB decision ‘is going to happen pretty quickly’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since training camp kicked off over two weeks ago, head coach Brian Kelly has been asked the same question after each practice. Is their a starting quarterback yet? This past Saturday, Kelly alluded to a decision is near.

Yes indeed! It’s college football game week. Talking some LSU QB battle, and who’s the toughest opponent on the Alabama Crimson Tide schedule. It’s all on #GarlandontheAvenue pic.twitter.com/DCBj0boZDE — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 22, 2022

“It’s pretty clear that it’s Nussmeier and it’s Daniels, and they just have more experience. So it’s a two-man race, and it’s extremely competitive. Jaylen does some really good things. Obviously, his ability to get the ball out of his hands quickly. He threw the ball at 65 percent completion rate last year. Nuss made some really good plays as well. Unblocked edge player coming at him, he gets the ball out of his hands. I wouldn’t be surprised if they both get the opportunity to play sometime this year. We’re going to have to name a starter, and that’s going to happen here pretty quickly,” said head coach Brian Kelly

“Nuss” or Daniels, no matter who wins the battle, the two QB’s got each others back’s.

“We’ve both been in quarterback competitions. We have both learned it doesn’t matter what the other person does. I’ve said that before many times. There’s no bad blood between me and Jayden. We’re good friends, we root for each other. We worry about how to improve ourselves. It’s a long season, we know how it goes. We want the offense as a whole in the best position we can, so we can all win games,” said redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

“Not just me, but keeping all the quarterbacks on their P’s and Q’s. We got a great room, it doesn’t matter who’s going to start here. I know we help each other prepare the best that we can to help the team win. So coming here, teaching Nuss the things to know if they are the starter. That they can learn from older guys. They’re great players, great guys on a leadership part,” said Arizona State transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels.

