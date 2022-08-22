BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU starting QB decision ‘is going to happen pretty quickly’

LSU quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier (13) and Jayden Daniels (5) are in the mix for the starting...
LSU quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier (13) and Jayden Daniels (5) are in the mix for the starting job.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since training camp kicked off over two weeks ago, head coach Brian Kelly has been asked the same question after each practice. Is their a starting quarterback yet? This past Saturday, Kelly alluded to a decision is near.

“It’s pretty clear that it’s Nussmeier and it’s Daniels, and they just have more experience. So it’s a two-man race, and it’s extremely competitive. Jaylen does some really good things. Obviously, his ability to get the ball out of his hands quickly. He threw the ball at 65 percent completion rate last year. Nuss made some really good plays as well. Unblocked edge player coming at him, he gets the ball out of his hands. I wouldn’t be surprised if they both get the opportunity to play sometime this year. We’re going to have to name a starter, and that’s going to happen here pretty quickly,” said head coach Brian Kelly

“Nuss” or Daniels, no matter who wins the battle, the two QB’s got each others back’s.

“We’ve both been in quarterback competitions. We have both learned it doesn’t matter what the other person does. I’ve said that before many times. There’s no bad blood between me and Jayden. We’re good friends, we root for each other. We worry about how to improve ourselves. It’s a long season, we know how it goes. We want the offense as a whole in the best position we can, so we can all win games,” said redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

“Not just me, but keeping all the quarterbacks on their P’s and Q’s. We got a great room, it doesn’t matter who’s going to start here. I know we help each other prepare the best that we can to help the team win. So coming here, teaching Nuss the things to know if they are the starter. That they can learn from older guys. They’re great players, great guys on a leadership part,” said Arizona State transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
The New Orleans Juvenile Justice Center
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

LSU defensive back Colby Richardson played quarterback at McMain.
McMain alum Colby Richardson running with the 1′s at cornerback for LSU
Colby Richardson running with the 1's at LSU training camp
McMain alum Colby Richardson spending time with the 1's at cornerback for LSU
Holy Cross possesses two of the best receivers in the Catholic League in Koby Young and Krosse...
Holy Cross offense primed to produce some fireworks with dynamic WR’s
Holy Cross possesses two of the best receivers in the Catholic League in Koby Young and Krosse...
Holy Cross ready to light up the scoreboard with some big-time WR's