NOPD investigates fatal motorcycle hit and run in N.O. east neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Saturday, Aug. 20, before 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Tara Lane.

The NOPD said a man riding his motorcycle was hit by a driver who didn’t stop.

“I was walking to the store around 8:40-something and I seen the man ride passed and he wasn’t going that fast,” said a resident who did not want to be identified. “He rode passed me about two times, and by the time I got to the corner right here, he was already gone.”

Police said the man driving the motorcycle was heading eastbound on the I-10 service road in New Orleans East, when a driver turned left off Tara Lane. That driver hit the motorcyclist and drove away, leaving the man for dead.

The resident said the incident hits close to home.

“It didn’t have not one car driving on the service road at the time when I seen the man because when I seen the man, I instantly thought of my brother because he was on a motorcycle and he passed a couple years back and the next thing you know-- he was gone.”

He said tragedies like this one happen often in the West Lake Forest neighborhood.

“A lot of action. Shootings, people dying, collapsing-- all type of stuff in this neighborhood. But keep riding like that and knowing you did something like that-- is you don’t do nothing like that.”

This resident said he didn’t see the hit and run, or any vehicle that might have been involved. But the incident itself has him in disbelief.

“It’s wrong. It’s wrong. You don’t just keep riding knowing you did something like that. Especially like that... it’s wrong.”

First Responders were notified and responded to the location. The victim was declared deceased on the scene. The NOPD did not release the victim’s name or any description of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers or the NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator at (504) 220-9598.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.