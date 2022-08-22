BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints’ Gillikin gets drug tested after 81-yard preseason punt

The punter had jokes for the random request
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some things may appear like they are more than just coincidences.

The Saints may have lost to the Packers 13-10 in preseason last week but there were a few noticeable positive highlights for the Black & Gold.

One thing that caught fans’ eye? Saints punter Blake Gillikin sent a punt booming 81 yards down the field.

As fate would have it, the next morning after Gillikin’s impressive boot, he received a notice from the NFL that he had been selected for routine random drug testing.

Showing that he has jokes as well as hangtime, Gillikin posted a screenshot of the text he received from league offices on social media with the caption, “Punt at your own risk”.

Over the years, several players have used social media to poke fun at the league when they’ve received requests for mandated random drug tests a day after having an exceptional game.

Random or not, it appears that Gillikin’s leg may have bystanders questioning the laws of physics this season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
The New Orleans Juvenile Justice Center
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

Chargers at Saints, Friday, 7 p.m.
State of the Saints after two preseason games with Sean Fazende
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) directs his team during the first half an NFL...
Panthers officially name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback as regular season nears
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Saints WR Michael Thomas misses open practice with hamstring injury
Saints head coach Dennis Allen's first roster is taking shape.
After Further Review: Saints updated roster projection