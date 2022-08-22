BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints WR Michael Thomas misses open practice with hamstring injury

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed Sunday’s (Aug. 21) open practice in the Ceasar’s Superdome due to a hamstring injury, according to head coach Dennis Allen.

Who Dat faithful who have longed to see the star finally take the field following injury troubles the last two seasons may be on high alert but Allen indicated that the latest development is likely something that isn’t too concerning. However, Allen did note that the absence was out of medical caution and not just a day of rest.

“Michael Thomas is dealing with a little bit of a hamstring,” Allen said.

Receiver Michael Thomas was one of several notable players who didn’t practice Sunday. Included on the list were left tackle James Hurst and right guard Cesar Ruiz.

Up to this point, Thomas has had a fantastic camp leading up to preseason, and last week Allen had high hopes for the star’s potential availability for week 1 saying, “When I watch Michael Thomas at practice, I see the Michael Thomas that I saw pre-injury.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
The New Orleans Juvenile Justice Center
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

Saints head coach Dennis Allen's first roster is taking shape.
After Further Review: Saints updated roster projection
Chris Olave celebrates his 20-yard TD reception. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
No Winston or Dalton; Saints lose at Green Bay
Saints fans excited to see their team take to the field again
Saints fan excited to see their team take to the field again
New Orleans Saints fans ready for 2022-23 season
Who Dats and local businesses get ready for the 2022-23 football season