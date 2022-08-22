Suspects sought for brazen burglary of Tangipahoa gas station

PUMPKIN CENTER, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for information that can lead to the identification and arrest of a couple of suspects that burglarized and robbed a gas station in Pumpkin Center.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that two masked individuals used objects to bust open the glass of the front door of the Big Boss gas station on Pumpkin Center Road near I-12 around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

The two suspects were caught on surveillance footage crawling through the broken glass with laundry baskets that they filled with up to $9,600 worth of cigarettes before taking off in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

