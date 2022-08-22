BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

WATCH: Boat explodes, sends debris flying at Florida marina

A boat exploded after refueling at a Florida marina Sunday. (Source: Credit: Halifax Harbor Marina / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – A boat exploded after refueling at a Florida marina Sunday.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted surveillance video of the boat bursting into flames at Halifax Harbor Marina.

You can see an explosion at the back half of the boat, sending debris flying.

Several people were on board at the time and one person was standing on the dock.

Four people were hurt during the explosion, one of whom was airlifted to a hospital in Orlando.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the boat sank.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the boat sank.
Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the boat sank.(Daytona Beach Fire Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

FILE - The Pentagon says it would force troops to cancel or disrupt military training. It also...
Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help
Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. Two people have...
Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Midtown shooting; suspect in custody
Monkeypox continues to spread in the U.S.
California company offers blood test to help slow monkeypox spread
California company offers blood test to help slow monkeypox spread
California company offers blood test to help slow monkeypox spread
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged