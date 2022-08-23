Bruce: Rain chances continue through the end of the week; fewer rain chances this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - The stormy pattern we’ve been in will continue over the next few days.

Expect storms for your Wednesday to be in the 80% range again There will be periods where we stay dry, but when it does rain, it could be quite the downpour. This may lead to flash flooding, especially in the form of street flooding, so be monitoring the weather as you’re out and about.

When all is said and done, multiple inches of rain will be possible through Friday.. Some isolated spots could pick up around 3-5 inches.

Bruce: Same story different day with more rain in forecast through the end of of the week. The best part of it is the temps will stay well below the normal of 91°. Rain chances look to back off a bit as we head into the weekend. Not dry but fewer showers. pic.twitter.com/PB8CPNeesP — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 23, 2022

I do see “some” change by the weekend as we revert back to normal. A mixture of sun and storms can be expected to go along with 90 degree temperatures.

Taking a look over the tropics, we still remain fairly quiet in the form of no immediate concerns in the Caribbean or Gulf. There is a tropical wave halfway between Africa and the Caribbean that has a low chance of formation. I also want to note we may be watching the Caribbean a bit more closely by the weekend as a tropical wave may start organizing by then.

