Caesars Superdome renovation on track to be finished in the fall of 2024

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Caesars Superdome is more than halfway through their $450 million renovation. The finishing touches should be in place for the beginning of the Saints 2024 season, and that will carry the venue into the 2025 Super Bowl. The Dome was built in 1975, ancient by NFL standards, but it can still boast being one of the top spots in the NFL.

The Superdome is still considered one of the top 10 in the league by the fans. They enjoy coming here. With these improvements we’ll be in the top five or six. Now certainly, Sofi Stadium (Los Angeles), Allegiant (Las Vegas), the newer buildings, there’s some things in here we can’t change. We’re talking about this earlier, we’re addressing a number of the architectural features that were built into this facility back in 1975. We’re changing the geometry in some places, the entry points. We’re changing the way this building functions,” said Doug Thornton, Executive Vice President, ASM Global.

With renovations put on hold during football season, some events in the offseason will need to move out of the Dome until 2025.

“We’re going to lose Endymion next year, unfortunately, we hate that. Endymion has been a big part of our history. They’re going to have to move to the convention center next spring, and the following year probably. You guys weren’t here in the post Final Four period, but we had cranes on the floor. It’s just impossible to do other events. We factored that in to our economic strategy. We knew were going to lose events in the offseason,” said Thornton.

The Superdome is the fifth oldest stadium in the NFL. The Bears, Packers, Chiefs, and Bills are the only ones that play in older venues.

