BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former Troy football player sues ex-teammate and coaches

(Source: Troy University Athletics)
(Source: Troy University Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (AP) — A former Troy University football player has filed a lawsuit saying he was a victim of abuse by a onetime teammate that included sexual assault with a pool cue.

The onetime player filed suit against another player and three others in federal court in Montgomery on July 25. The lawsuit alleges Title IX violations, sexual harassment, discrimination, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The player is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

A lawyer for the player named in the suit and a Troy spokesman deny the allegations and say they’ll fight the lawsuit.

The Associated Press is not naming the player who sued because it typically doesn’t name alleged victims of sexual assault.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.

Latest News

A military veteran has pleaded guilty to faking his own death off the coast of Alabama to avoid...
Man admits faking death to avoid sex abuse charges
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
Republican Roy Moore of Alabama has won a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic-aligned super...
Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Roy Moore, awards him $8.2M
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released this photo of her with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at...
Ivey’s office releases photos after dismissing health rumors