Heavy rain threat thru midweek

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The stormy pattern we’ve been in is about to get a bit stormier as widespread downpours are possible over the next few days.

Expect storms for your Tuesday as a 80% rain chance moves into the forecast. There will be periods where we stay dry but when it does rain, it could be quite the downpour. This could lead to flash flooding especially in the form of street flooding so be monitoring the weather as you’re out and about.

Today is actually the start of what looks to be a pretty stormy next few days. I’m carrying an 80% rain chance through Thursday. When all is said and done, multiple inches of rain will be possible with some spots picking up around 6 to 8 inches.

I do see “some” change by the weekend as we revert back to normal meaning a mixture of sun and storms can be expected to go along with 90 degree temperatures.

Taking a look over the tropics we still remain fairly quiet in the form of no immediate concerns in the Caribbean or Gulf. There is a tropical wave halfway between Africa and the Caribbean that has a low chance of formation. I also want to note we may be watching the Caribbean a bit more closely by the weekend as a tropical wave may start organizing by then.

