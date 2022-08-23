BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hot August Night returns to Downtown Hammond for first time in 2 years

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the festival
The event is coming back from its 2-year absence to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
The event is coming back from its 2-year absence to celebrate its 25th anniversary.(Downtown Hammond)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hot August Night, Downtown Hammond’s free and family-friendly annual festival, is set to take place Fri., Aug. 26 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is coming back from its 2-year absence to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Every year on the last Friday in August musicians, artists, and small businesses come together to bring the blocks of downtown to life and show locals and visitors to the area all they have to offer. Traditionally, the event has served as an unofficial mark to note the beginning of the school year, introducing incoming Southeastern Louisiana University students to the local community and culture.

This year, Uptown Phunk, a New Orleans 11-piece high-energy dance band, will be this year’s featured musical act.

Area restaurants and vendors will have deals and possible extended hours for the event.

This year’s event will also feature community favorites like the Wine Walk, LionPawLooza SLU pep rally and parade, and more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.

Latest News

Tyson Ritter from the group All American Rejects is seen performing on stage during the " All...
New Orleans Emo Nite canceled after events company with questionable track record folds
Southern Decadence cancels free outdoor concert due to monkeypox concerns
Gretna Fest returns
Gretna fest to return for first time since the COVID-19 pandemic
Gretna Fest returns
Gretna Fest returns