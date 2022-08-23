Hot August Night returns to Downtown Hammond for first time in 2 years

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hot August Night, Downtown Hammond’s free and family-friendly annual festival, is set to take place Fri., Aug. 26 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is coming back from its 2-year absence to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Every year on the last Friday in August musicians, artists, and small businesses come together to bring the blocks of downtown to life and show locals and visitors to the area all they have to offer. Traditionally, the event has served as an unofficial mark to note the beginning of the school year, introducing incoming Southeastern Louisiana University students to the local community and culture.

This year, Uptown Phunk, a New Orleans 11-piece high-energy dance band, will be this year’s featured musical act.

Area restaurants and vendors will have deals and possible extended hours for the event.

This year’s event will also feature community favorites like the Wine Walk, LionPawLooza SLU pep rally and parade, and more.

