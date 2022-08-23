‘I have a lot of emotions’: Mother speaks out after son killed in hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Nearly two weeks after losing her son in a deadly hit-and-run crash, a mother is speaking out.

Tyteauna Smith is remembering her son, Jamall Anderson, but also talking about the changes she wants to see in her neighborhood after the tragic crash.

Las Vegas police said the incident happened on Aug. 13 at about 5:20 p.m. when they were called about a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

KVVU reports a juvenile on his bike entered the path of a U-Haul box heading towards an exit at an apartment complex. The juvenile fell to the ground and was run over by the truck.

Authorities said the driver of the U-Haul truck, later identified as 21-year-old Michael Burdick, checked on the bicyclist but then left the scene.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was able to locate Burdick and arrest him on hit-and-run charges.

Smith said the family had recently moved to Las Vegas from California. A memorial with “slow down” signs, candles, balloons and toys is now at the spot where her Jamall was killed.

“I have a lot of emotions because I just lost my mama five months ago and now I lost my baby. I lost my heart and now I lost my soul,” Smith said.

She shared a poster with Jamall’s photo and an outfit of his.

“This was the outfit he was supposed to wear that night, his pajamas. I never got to put it on my baby,” she said.

Smith said a neighbor who lives at the apartment complex called 911. She also shared that the U-Haul driver was spotted earlier, narrowly missing a different child hours before the crash.

“They need to put more slow down signs where children play. The office is just not doing enough,” Smith said.

Jamall’s mother said her son loved basketball and football and his favorite meal was McDonald’s.

