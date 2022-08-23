Man killed after shooting at police following domestic dispute in Cut Off, officials say

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed when police returned fire responding to a domestic dispute in Cut Off on Tues., Aug. 23, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers with Port Fourchon Harbor Police responded to a call of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of W. 133rd Street.

When officers arrived, the reporting woman had already left the scene and a man opened fire at law enforcement.

Harbor police returned fire, fatally striking the unidentified man.

No officers were injured in the exchange.

Louisiana State Police have taken over the investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

