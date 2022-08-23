BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man killed after shooting at police following domestic dispute in Cut Off, officials say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed when police returned fire responding to a domestic dispute in Cut Off on Tues., Aug. 23, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers with Port Fourchon Harbor Police responded to a call of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of W. 133rd Street.

When officers arrived, the reporting woman had already left the scene and a man opened fire at law enforcement.

Harbor police returned fire, fatally striking the unidentified man.

No officers were injured in the exchange.

CRIMETRACKER

VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery

Suspect sought for stealing three Michael Kors bags from gas station, Tangipahoa sheriff says

‘I have no sympathy’: Wife of shot carjacking victim wants Bridge City youth inmates transferred now

Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says

Louisiana State Police have taken over the investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Fatal crash in Marrero
Grandfather killed, 8-year-old girl in ICU after head-on crash in Marrero
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

Transfer of Bridge City inmates to Angola paused pending September hearing
Mayor Cantrell travel documents
Mayor Cantrell spent $40k for four days in French Riviera to sign ‘sister cities’ agreement, records show
Gov. Edwards agrees not to transfer Bridge City inmates to Angola before Sept. 15
Gov. Edwards agrees not to transfer Bridge City inmates to Angola before Sept. 15
Travel receipts show taxpayer cost of Mayor Cantrell's European trips
Travel receipts show taxpayer cost of Mayor Cantrell's European trips
Bogalusa woman killed in drive-by shooting
Bogalusa woman killed in drive-by shooting