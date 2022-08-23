BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police: Suspect in Oklahoma deputy shooting planned to kill

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma County...
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Swartz. Authorities said Swartz was shot and killed and a second deputy wounded while the two were serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another planned to kill law enforcement officers.

Oklahoma City police Chief Wade Gourley said Tuesday that evidence inside the home where Benjamin Plank was showed he was “100%” ready to kill any officer.

Plank was arrested on murder, shooting with intent to kill and other warrants after the Monday shooting death of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz and wounding of Deputy Mark Johns.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said the deputies were serving eviction papers when they were shot. Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Plank’s behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Fatal crash in Marrero
Grandfather killed, 8-year-old girl in ICU after head-on crash in Marrero

Latest News

FILE - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried speaks during an...
Florida Democrats weighing candidates to challenge DeSantis
Bridge City residents are on edge waiting for violent offenders to be transferred from youth...
Transfer of Bridge City inmates to Angola paused pending September hearing
FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012. Recent merger plans...
Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you
Mayor Cantrell travel documents
Mayor Cantrell spent $40k for four days in French Riviera to sign ‘sister cities’ agreement, records show
Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.
Krispy Kreme to offer new doggy doughnuts to celebrate National Dog Day