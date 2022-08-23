BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Transfer of Bridge City inmates to Angola paused pending September hearing

Bridge City residents are on edge waiting for violent offenders to be transferred from youth...
Bridge City residents are on edge waiting for violent offenders to be transferred from youth detention center
By Natasha Robin
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The governor’s plan to move violent juvenile inmates from Bridge City to Angola will be paused at least until a federal judge hears arguments in court.

The proposed move was spurred by the escape of six inmates from the facility, at least the fourth escape so far this year.

In a conference call Tuesday (Aug. 23), a judge scheduled a hearing for Sept. 6. Governor John Bel Edwards has agreed not to move to incarcerated youth until at least Sept. 15.

Civil rights attorneys who filed the lawsuit asked to stop the move because they say it violates the juveniles’ constitutional rights by transferring them to a “dangerous adult prison without plans for providing them with important services like counseling and education.”

About 25 juvenile offenders are set to be transferred after repeated breakouts and reports of violence and riots at the troubled facility.

“They are going to have to find a place that’s secure,” attorney Ron Haley said after Tuesday’s conference call. “Not only to protect the children but the community. But the answer to that question cannot be to house in the same campus as adult prisoners. You’re just going to hand select these groups and then decide to place them there without any type of due process.”

RELATED STORIES

‘I have no sympathy’: Wife of shot carjacking victim wants Bridge City youth inmates transferred now

Timeline still unclear for transferring violent Bridge City juvenile inmates to Angola

The wife of a man who remains in critical condition after police say an Bridge City escapee shot and carjacked him last month says she wants the juveniles transferred sooner rather than later.

“I want justice. You do adult crimes, you serve adult time. That’s the way it should be,” she said. “I have no sympathy. I have no empathy. My family’s never going to be the same.”

The judge has ordered the state to release a detailed plan within 24 hours. The Office of Juvenile Justice says the transfer plan is temporary until a more permanent solution is implemented.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Fatal crash in Marrero
Grandfather killed, 8-year-old girl in ICU after head-on crash in Marrero

Latest News

Mayor Cantrell travel documents
Mayor Cantrell spent $40k for four days in French Riviera to sign ‘sister cities’ agreement, records show
Bogalusa woman killed in drive-by shooting
Bogalusa woman killed in drive-by shooting
Travel receipts show taxpayer cost of Mayor Cantrell's European trips
Travel receipts show taxpayer cost of Mayor Cantrell's European trips
Louisiana lawmakers meet to address state's ongoing opioid crisis
Louisiana lawmakers meet to address state's ongoing opioid crisis