BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two men accused of robbing a gas station and assaulting an employee in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward.

Police say the incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the 5100 block of Saint Claude Avenue.

One suspect, wearing an orange sweatshirt, was speaking to the employee behind the counter when she told police she believed he was reaching under his clothes and into his waistband.

The employee armed herself with a machete, which was taken away from her when she came from behind the counter and a physical altercation ensued.

The same suspect then dragged the woman across the floor while a second suspect stood by with the employee’s machete.

Police say the suspects threatened to return and kill her before taking merchandise and fleeing in an older model black Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.

CRIMETRACKER

Suspect sought for stealing three Michael Kors bags from gas station, Tangipahoa sheriff says

‘I have no sympathy’: Wife of shot carjacking victim wants Bridge City youth inmates transferred now

Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Apply today for $150 Entergy bill credits for eligible customers in La.

Latest News

Police Lights
Man killed after shooting at police following domsestic dispute in Cut Off, officials say
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
NOPD searching for armed robbery suspects - clipped version
The event is coming back from its 2-year absence to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Hot August Night returns to Downtown Hammond for first time in 2 years
The Caesars Superdome renovation should be complete in the fall of 2024.
Caesars Superdome renovation on track to be completed in 2024