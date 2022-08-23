With the CHIPS Act now law, where will we get all the water to make semiconductors?

(WVUE) - The bipartisan CHIPS Act was recently signed into law to ramp up production of semiconductors in the U.S., but there’s one big variable not getting much attention.

Millions of gallons of water are needed on a daily basis to produce the microchips that power all of our electronics. With extreme drought conditions drying up rivers and reservoirs, where will manufacturers get all that water?

The co-founders of a company called Gradiant say they can help those companies conserve and recycle that increasingly scarce resource.

