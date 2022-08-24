BBB Accredited Business
Coach Kelly on LSU QB1: “We’re closing in on making a decision”

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another day of LSU training camp is in the books, and according to Coach Kelly where another day closer to finding out who’s QB1, is it Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier.

“We’re closing in on making a decision. The two of them are outstanding quarterbacks. You guys probably, if you were voting as a group in here it may be split in this room. It’s pretty close. I think you can understand for us, we’re not jumping out there and giving you a quarterback. They’re both fine quarterbacks, and it’s that close,” said Brian Kelly.

With such a close battle at the quarterback position is there a chance we would see both guys against Florida State, or are you just going to ride with QB1 and that’s it?

“I don’t know if I have an answer that question. As much as we need to make a decision. Start who we think gives us the best chance to win. But know that both of them are quarterbacks that can help us win the SEC. However that plays out, it’s hard for me to answer that question looking forward. In the moment, we feel good about both of those quarterbacks. I’m trying to be evasive, but it’s just the facts,” said Kelly.

Coach Kelly said a decision could come by Sunday, and he’ll announce it early next week.

