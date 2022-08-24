BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police said on Wednesday that shortly after the drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman, a lead was established on a suspect vehicle and that their detectives are in Lafayette Parish to continue the investigation.

READ MORE Woman killed by stray bullet in Bogalusa drive-by shooting; mayor pleads for peace

“The vehicle is being processed and we feel confident that these suspects will eventually be identified,” a department spokesperson said.

The department says that their investigators have been in the Lafayette area since Tuesday after pursuing a vehicle they identified on a surveillance video in the area, on Main Street, where the shooting that took the life of Veronique Allen happened.

Police say that the vehicle they found on the footage is registered in western Louisiana and was reported stolen earlier in the day on Tuesday. Detectives, with the assistance of law enforcement in southwest Louisiana, were able to track the vehicle as it began heading west on I-12 shortly after the shooting.

Bogalusa police say that the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office located the car and began a pursuit. The suspects evaded police long enough to abandon the car and escaped on foot.

The department says that “valuable evidence” was left behind in the suspects’ vehicle and that they believe arrests will be coming soon.

Bogalusa has been at the center of several violent crimes recently. Popular rapper JayDaYoungan, whose hometown is Bogalusa, was killed in late July as the result of a double shooting, and earlier this month a 14-year-old shooting victim died a month after being on life support.

READ MORE

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting

14-year-old dies over a month after being shot in Bogalusa

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
Fatal crash in Marrero
Grandfather killed, 8-year-old girl in ICU after head-on crash in Marrero

Latest News

Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say
Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say
Mother accused of stabbing toddler found incompetent for trial
Mother accused of stabbing toddler found incompetent for trial
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter, Paris Roberts, and...
Mother accused of stabbing two children saw hallucinations, heard voices, doctors testify
Maj. Lynda Thornhill says the Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans is in dire need of...
New Orleans’ Salvation Army says assistance funds depleted, imperiling services