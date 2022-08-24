Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police said on Wednesday that shortly after the drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman, a lead was established on a suspect vehicle and that their detectives are in Lafayette Parish to continue the investigation.

READ MORE Woman killed by stray bullet in Bogalusa drive-by shooting; mayor pleads for peace

“The vehicle is being processed and we feel confident that these suspects will eventually be identified,” a department spokesperson said.

The department says that their investigators have been in the Lafayette area since Tuesday after pursuing a vehicle they identified on a surveillance video in the area, on Main Street, where the shooting that took the life of Veronique Allen happened.

Police say that the vehicle they found on the footage is registered in western Louisiana and was reported stolen earlier in the day on Tuesday. Detectives, with the assistance of law enforcement in southwest Louisiana, were able to track the vehicle as it began heading west on I-12 shortly after the shooting.

Bogalusa police say that the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office located the car and began a pursuit. The suspects evaded police long enough to abandon the car and escaped on foot.

The department says that “valuable evidence” was left behind in the suspects’ vehicle and that they believe arrests will be coming soon.

Bogalusa has been at the center of several violent crimes recently. Popular rapper JayDaYoungan, whose hometown is Bogalusa, was killed in late July as the result of a double shooting, and earlier this month a 14-year-old shooting victim died a month after being on life support.

READ MORE

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting

14-year-old dies over a month after being shot in Bogalusa

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.