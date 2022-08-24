BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

By Dave McNamara
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach.

It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities and fishing, providing recreational opportunities for all ages. To learn more about this 185-acre jewel in the rough, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

